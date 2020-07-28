I am trying to understand how the US stock market works. From my understanding, there is one stock exchange where a company is "listed". This stock exchange listing requires the company to adhere to the regulations of the stock exchange where it is listed. Once a company is "listed", its shares can start to trade on any stock exchange. For example, once a company lists on NASDAQ, its shares can be traded on NASDAQ, NYSE, Boston Stock Exchange, Philadelphia Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange, EDGX Exchange, EDGA Exchange, NYSE Arca, etc. Is my understanding correct? Is it true that once a stock is listed on a US stock exchange, the stock can trade on any US stock exchange?