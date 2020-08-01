Unlisted Trading Privileges (UTP) gives listed stocks the ability to trade on other stock exchanges without listing. The legislation enabling this is the Unlisted Trading Privileges Act of 1994, which amended the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. See 15 U.S.C. 78l(f) for the text of the law.

A brief explanation of UTP can be found on NASDAQ's website (ABCs of U.S. Stock Market Acronyms):

UTP for Unlisted Trading Privileges In 1994, we saw the introduction of the Unlisted Trading Privileges Act, or UTP. This allowed stocks to trade on any venue, regardless of their primary listing exchange. Because of this, while AAPL lists on Nasdaq, it can trade anywhere in the liquidity pie. This has, over time, given rise to exchanges that exist just for trading, separating the listings business from the broader exchange platform. Chart 2: Stocks can trade anywhere, regardless of where their primary listing is Source: Nasdaq Economic Research (chart shows market share of all volume for Oct-Nov 2018)

Investopedia also has an informative article about Unlisted Trading Privileges (UTP).

On April 9, 2018, the NYSE began trading stocks listed on other exchanges. As a result, stocks listed on NASDAQ, such as Microsoft, could trade on the NYSE:

Does this mean that companies only need to be listed on one stock exchange in order for their stock to trade on other stock exchanges?

As explained above, in the US, stocks can trade on any stock exchange, regardless of where their primary listing is. It is possible for a stock to trade on a stock exchange without listing on it, but it is not automatic; there is a process.

To list on a stock exchange, a company needs to fulfill the listing requirements of the stock exchange. Subsequently, other stock exchanges can use the UTP by applying to the SEC for permission to trade the company's stock on their stock exchange (without listing).

As you can see, there could be a difference between being "listed on a stock exchange" and being "traded on a stock exchange".

If so, do companies need to adhere to the "listing requirements" of all the stock exchanges where their stock is traded, even though they are not "listed" on those stock exchanges?

No, the company only needs to follow the listing requirements of its listing venue.

If stocks can trade on any US stock exchange regardless of which US stock exchange the stock is listed on, why don't NYSE-listed companies reduce their yearly listing fees by listing on NASDAQ instead?

I'm not sure about this, but I will try to answer.

Among other things, the primary listing venue relevant for:

Regulating the companies listed on it - making sure that the listed companies fulfill the exchange's listing standards.

Monitoring and triggering trading halts (e.g. Market Wide Circuit Breakers [MWCB])

Providing liquidity for the stock - the listing venue of a stock usually has the largest trading volume.

