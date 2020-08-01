2

I am trying to understand how the US stock market works. From my understanding, there is one stock exchange where a company is "listed". This stock exchange listing requires the company to adhere to the regulations of the stock exchange where it is listed. Once a company is "listed", its shares can start to trade on any stock exchange. For example, once a company lists on NASDAQ, its shares can be traded on NASDAQ, NYSE, Boston Stock Exchange, Philadelphia Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange, EDGX Exchange, EDGA Exchange, NYSE Arca, etc. Is my understanding correct? Is it true that once a stock is listed on a US stock exchange, the stock can then trade on any US stock exchange?

Consider the Level 2 quotes for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Microsoft is only listed on NASDAQ, but it also trades on the NYSE and other stock exchanges:

Microsoft Level 2 quotes from thinkorswim (2020-07-29)

My questions are:

  • Does this mean that companies only need to be listed on one stock exchange in order for their stock to trade on other stock exchanges?

  • If so, do companies need to adhere to the "listing requirements" of all the stock exchanges where their stock is traded, even though they are not "listed" on those stock exchanges? Does Microsoft have to follow the listing requirements of the NYSE even though it is not listed there?

  • If stocks can trade on any US stock exchange regardless of which US stock exchange the stock is listed on, why don't NYSE-listed companies reduce their yearly listing fees by listing on NASDAQ instead?

Stocks don't automatically trade on different exchanges.

Exchanges such as NASDAQ and NYSE are independent and have different (though in many places overlapping) listing requirements including both quantitative initial listing standards (e.g., different earnings tests) as well as corporate governance standards (e.g., whether or not an internal audit function is required). Both U.S. and non-U.S. companies may trade one or more such exchanges. Exchanges may operate in different ways, for example one may use market makers while another may follow an auction model. Each exchange charges their own fees as well.

  • It looks like there's a difference between "listing" exchanges and "trading" exchanges. For example, when I look at the Level 2 quotes for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), there are bid and asks on many exchanges (NASDAQ, NYSE, ARCA, EDGX, PHLX, BATS, etc.). These companies are only listed on NASDAQ, but their shares appear to trade on many exchanges. AAPL and MSFT are listed on NASDAQ, but they also trade on NYSE, although they are not listed on NYSE. Please explain. – Flux Jul 29 at 3:25
  • Microsoft is listed on NASDAQ. According to Level 2 quotes, Microsoft trades on NASDAQ, NYSE, and other exchanges. Does this mean that Microsoft has to fulfill the listing standards the NYSE even though it is not listed there? Does this mean that it has to pay fees to the NYSE, even though it is not listed there? – Flux 2 days ago
  • Edited the question to show Level 2 quotes for MSFT. – Flux 2 days ago
  • @Flux You are mistaking primary listing and cross-listing. Both legally in the U.S. and by terms and conditions of contracts a company trading on many platforms must be listed on those platforms and conform to the requirements of those platforms. Historically, firms would change their tickers as they got admitted to higher exchanges, even if they continued trading on the less prestigious exchange. That has mostly stopped. Changing ticker symbols confuses people, so AAPL stayed AAPL after they listed on the NYSE. – Dave Harris yesterday
  • @Flux As computerization has happened, the need to remember symbols has diminished and so AAPL didn't become APL (for example) as it wasn't felt to be valuable. If you trade on many platforms, you are listed on them, but there is only one symbol. – Dave Harris yesterday
Unlisted Trading Privileges (UTP) gives listed stocks the ability to trade on other stock exchanges without listing. The legislation enabling this is the Unlisted Trading Privileges Act of 1994, which amended the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. See 15 U.S.C. 78l(f) for the text of the law.

A brief explanation of UTP can be found on NASDAQ's website (ABCs of U.S. Stock Market Acronyms):

UTP for Unlisted Trading Privileges

In 1994, we saw the introduction of the Unlisted Trading Privileges Act, or UTP. This allowed stocks to trade on any venue, regardless of their primary listing exchange.

Because of this, while AAPL lists on Nasdaq, it can trade anywhere in the liquidity pie. This has, over time, given rise to exchanges that exist just for trading, separating the listings business from the broader exchange platform.

Chart 2: Stocks can trade anywhere, regardless of where their primary listing is Pie chart showing market share of all stock trading volume

Source: Nasdaq Economic Research (chart shows market share of all volume for Oct-Nov 2018)

Investopedia also has an informative article about Unlisted Trading Privileges (UTP).

On April 9, 2018, the NYSE began trading stocks listed on other exchanges. As a result, stocks listed on NASDAQ, such as Microsoft, could trade on the NYSE:

Answers to the questions:

Does this mean that companies only need to be listed on one stock exchange in order for their stock to trade on other stock exchanges?

As explained above, in the US, stocks can trade on any stock exchange, regardless of where their primary listing is. It is possible for a stock to trade on a stock exchange without listing on it, but it is not automatic; there is a process.

To list on a stock exchange, a company needs to fulfill the listing requirements of the stock exchange. Subsequently, other stock exchanges can use the UTP by applying to the SEC for permission to trade the company's stock on their stock exchange (without listing).

As you can see, there could be a difference between being "listed on a stock exchange" and being "traded on a stock exchange".

If so, do companies need to adhere to the "listing requirements" of all the stock exchanges where their stock is traded, even though they are not "listed" on those stock exchanges?

No, the company only needs to follow the listing requirements of its listing venue.

If stocks can trade on any US stock exchange regardless of which US stock exchange the stock is listed on, why don't NYSE-listed companies reduce their yearly listing fees by listing on NASDAQ instead?

I'm not sure about this, but I will try to answer.

Among other things, the primary listing venue relevant for:

  • Regulating the companies listed on it - making sure that the listed companies fulfill the exchange's listing standards.
  • Monitoring and triggering trading halts (e.g. Market Wide Circuit Breakers [MWCB])
  • Providing liquidity for the stock - the listing venue of a stock usually has the largest trading volume.

NYSE's marketing pitch says:

Stocks trade on multiple markets, but the listing venue has a unique responsibility to:

  • Provide a well-regulated market. NYSE Regulation oversees our responsibilities to protect investors and the public interest.

  • Establish displayed prices. NYSE's unique market model provides deep liquidity and high-quality quotes that lower volatility and the issuers cost of capital.

  • Provide price discovery during the opening and closing auctions. Our unique auction process with Designated Market Makers provides superior price-discovery.

