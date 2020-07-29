1

I am trying to understand how the US stock market works. From my understanding, there is one stock exchange where a company is "listed". This stock exchange listing requires the company to adhere to the regulations of the stock exchange where it is listed. Once a company is "listed", its shares can start to trade on any stock exchange. For example, once a company lists on NASDAQ, its shares can be traded on NASDAQ, NYSE, Boston Stock Exchange, Philadelphia Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange, EDGX Exchange, EDGA Exchange, NYSE Arca, etc. Is my understanding correct? Is it true that once a stock is listed on a US stock exchange, the stock can then trade on any US stock exchange?

Consider the Level 2 quotes for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Microsoft is listed on NASDAQ, but it also trades on other stock exchanges (such as NYSE):

Microsoft Level 2 quotes (2020-07-29)

Does this mean that companies only need to be listed on one stock exchange in order for their stock to trade on all stock exchanges?

2

Stocks don't automatically trade on different exchanges.

Exchanges such as NASDAQ and NYSE are independent and have different (though in many places overlapping) listing requirements including both quantitative initial listing standards (e.g., different earnings tests) as well as corporate governance standards (e.g., whether or not an internal audit function is required). Both U.S. and non-U.S. companies may trade one or more such exchanges. Exchanges may operate in different ways, for example one may use market makers while another may follow an auction model. Each exchange charges their own fees as well.

  • It looks like there's a difference between "listing" exchanges and "trading" exchanges. For example, when I look at the Level 2 quotes for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), there are bid and asks on many exchanges (NASDAQ, NYSE, ARCA, EDGX, PHLX, BATS, etc.). These companies are only listed on NASDAQ, but their shares appear to trade on many exchanges. AAPL and MSFT are listed on NASDAQ, but they also trade on NYSE, although they are not listed on NYSE. Please explain. – Flux 11 hours ago
  • Microsoft is listed on NASDAQ. According to Level 2 quotes, Microsoft trades on NASDAQ, NYSE, and other exchanges. Does this mean that Microsoft has to fulfill the listing standards the NYSE even though it is not listed there? Does this mean that it has to pay fees to the NYSE, even though it is not listed there? – Flux 11 hours ago
  • Edited the question to show Level 2 quotes for MSFT. – Flux 54 mins ago

