We just came upon a windfall significant enough to pay off our car loan - so I did. My Credit Union just sent me a letter describing the way in which I can remove them from the lien. From the letter:

If you wish to remove (credit union) as the lien holder from your vehicle/boat title, send this original lien release, the original certificate of title, a $20 check or money order, and a completed MV-902 to the NYS Dept of Motor Vehicles... ...If you choose not to remove (credit union) as a lien older, it is important that you retain this original lien release...

This being my first car, I wasn't actually prepared to make this decision - so I'd like to know, what are the consequences of removing/not removing the credit union as a lien holder, assuming I want to continue driving my car for awhile and not sell it right away?