We just came upon a windfall significant enough to pay off our car loan - so I did. My Credit Union just sent me a letter describing the way in which I can remove them from the lien. From the letter:

If you wish to remove (credit union) as the lien holder from your vehicle/boat title, send this original lien release, the original certificate of title, a $20 check or money order, and a completed MV-902 to the NYS Dept of Motor Vehicles...

...If you choose not to remove (credit union) as a lien older, it is important that you retain this original lien release...

This being my first car, I wasn't actually prepared to make this decision - so I'd like to know, what are the consequences of removing/not removing the credit union as a lien holder, assuming I want to continue driving my car for awhile and not sell it right away?

Without knowing the details of NEW YORK lien holder law, it should help reduce your insurance premiums once the car becomes yours with your name on the title. You may also be able to reduce the insurance coverage you currently are obligated to carry on the vehicle by your lien holder. I will say go for it. Why drive around with someone else's name on your property?

