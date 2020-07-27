at what percentage above the cost price should you walk? prices fluctuate therefore? what should the end point be?
I have lost beefy profits in past trades because I wasn't sure when to get out. – Kwadzo 1 hour ago
This is too subjective, it depends on your goals, your belief in the company who's shares you hold, etc. – Hart CO 1 hour ago
Does it mean once you are convinced in a company it's by for keeps until otherwise? come rain or shine? really? not practical – Kwadzo 1 hour ago
2What is practical depends on the situation. My grandma has a bunch of AT&T shares from working/retiring from one of the companies that they ended up buying. They pay a dividend and are pretty stable, she's not interested in selling them, it's very practical for her to keep them indefinitely. If you narrow the scope of the question it could be answerable. – Hart CO 1 hour ago
General reasons for investors for when to sell a stock:
- The fundamentals have changed
- Share price has risen dramatically and you think that the stock has become overvalued
- You now believe that the purchase was a mistake
- Tax loss harvesting
- You need the money
- You found a better opportunity
- Your target price has been reached
- To cut losses
- Never It's somewhat different rules for a trader.