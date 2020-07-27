When I buy an ETF like the "iShares MSCI World", as I understand I buy a share from a fond that is managed by BlackRock (under the name of iShares). I can also buy an edition of the MSCI World that is managed by another financial institution, e.g. the "HSBC MSCI World". If I understand correctly, all of these ETFs own stocks in the same companies, in the same ratio - following a recipe published by the MSCI company.

But how does MSCI earn money then? It seems to me that I can just look up the list of stocks on the Internet. Are they paid by BlackRock/HSBC/etc, and for what?