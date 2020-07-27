1

When I buy an ETF like the "iShares MSCI World", as I understand I buy a share from a fond that is managed by BlackRock (under the name of iShares). I can also buy an edition of the MSCI World that is managed by another financial institution, e.g. the "HSBC MSCI World". If I understand correctly, all of these ETFs own stocks in the same companies, in the same ratio - following a recipe published by the MSCI company.

But how does MSCI earn money then? It seems to me that I can just look up the list of stocks on the Internet. Are they paid by BlackRock/HSBC/etc, and for what?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
etfnewbie is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    "It seems to me that I can just look up the list of stocks on the Internet" Have you tried it? – D Stanley 1 hour ago

Your Answer

etfnewbie is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.