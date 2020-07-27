I sold stock in my IRA that I have with Schwab. I tried to buy different stock and was given a checkbox to acknowledge that the buy order is being accepted with insufficient (unsettled) funds.

I don't plan on doing anything else with this account. If I accept their terms (check the box), is it implied that they're OK with me purchasing the new stock with the unsettled funds, as long as I don't purchase anything else (go over available funds)?

The confusion is that they're allowing me to do it (it isn't forbidden), but are giving me a scary warning about it. From what I understand it may take 2-3 days for funds to settle.