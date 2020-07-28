2

I am a W2 employee in software development in southern CA, USA. In 2020, like many, my organization is requiring me to work from home since March 1st and ongoing through the remainder of 2020.

This requires me to use my own computer equipment to do my job.

My company is allowing my to expense my internet connection costs, as well as a certain allowance for chairs/desks/ergonomic equipment... but not my computer.

Are there any provisions for tax deductions that I should consider for 2020 differently than previous year?

You may be able to deduct some of your expenses including your computer, depending on various details - in particular, depending on what percentage of the total use time your computer is used for work. It's much easier to do this, however, when you bought it this year - if you bought it prior to the WFH situation, in a prior year, it may be more complicated to determine its market value this year, but if you bought it fresh this year specifically for work and use it solely for work, then it's simpler.

This Business Insider article goes over some WFH deductions you should consider. You can't deduct reimbursed expenses, don't forget, so the internet connection, chairs, etc. are out. And remember that this deduction increases your likelihood of being audited, since it's something that can easily be abused (or even just incorrectly applied).

  • I had to purchase a computer in order to do my job, so yes a 2020 purchase. It's not solely used for work, but substantially (>90% work use) – Matthew 5 hours ago
  • I think that link implies that I cannot deduct my computer as a W2 employee working from home. Can you help me understand how you interpret it differently? – Matthew 4 hours ago

