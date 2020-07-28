I am a W2 employee in software development in southern CA, USA. In 2020, like many, my organization is requiring me to work from home since March 1st and ongoing through the remainder of 2020.

This requires me to use my own computer equipment to do my job.

My company is allowing my to expense my internet connection costs, as well as a certain allowance for chairs/desks/ergonomic equipment... but not my computer.

Are there any provisions for tax deductions that I should consider for 2020 differently than previous year?