You may be able to deduct some of your expenses including your computer, depending on various details - in particular, depending on what percentage of the total use time your computer is used for work. It's much easier to do this, however, when you bought it this year - if you bought it prior to the WFH situation, in a prior year, it may be more complicated to determine its market value this year, but if you bought it fresh this year specifically for work and use it solely for work, then it's simpler.

This Business Insider article goes over some WFH deductions you should consider. You can't deduct reimbursed expenses, don't forget, so the internet connection, chairs, etc. are out. And remember that this deduction increases your likelihood of being audited, since it's something that can easily be abused (or even just incorrectly applied).