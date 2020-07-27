How can I know the Depository Trust Company (DTC) (mirror) fees on an American depositary receipts (ADR) before buying the ADR?

For example, let's say I want to purchase some AXAHY ADR via my Fidelity brokerage account. According to the The Motley Fool's video How to Buy International Stocks -- ADR's and Their Little Fees, the ADR fees are mentioned in the SEC Form F-6 (mirror). As a result, I went on https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html, searched for "AXA" (since the ticker AXAHY is for the AXA company), searched for Filing Type = "F-6", which returns a single result:

I clicked on "Documents", then axarec.htm (mirror) and I read:

a fee of $.05 or less per American Depositary Share (or portion thereof) for any cash distribution made pursuant to the Deposit Agreement

That's an upper bound (fee <= 0.05 USD/ADR). How can I know the exact fee I'll get charged?