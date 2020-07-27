How can I know the exact Depository Trust Company (DTC) (mirror) fees on an American depositary receipts (ADR) before buying the ADR?

The DTC does not specifically charge any fees on ADRs. It is the depositary bank that charges the ADR fees you mentioned (for non-dividend-paying ADRs, the DTC collects these fees on behalf of the depositary bank). According to the Deposit Agreement, the depositary bank is The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), so it is BNY Mellon that charges these fees. I repeat: these fees are not DTC fees; they are fees charged by the depository bank that holds the shares underlying the ADRs.

That's an upper bound (fee <= 0.05 USD/ADR). How can I know the exact fee I'll get charged?

You won't know. You only know the upper bound as stated in the Deposit Agreement. Some depositary banks do publish the historical fees, but there is no guarantee that the historical charges are representative of future charges.

BNY Mellon happens to provide information about historical dividend payments here: https://www.adrbnymellon.com/directory/distributions-dsf. According to the historical dividend information for AXAHY, the depositary fees were:

2013: $0.02

2014: $0.02

2015: $0.04

2016: $0.04

2017: $0.04

2018: $0.04

2019: $0.04

2020: $0.04

We don't know what the fee will be in 2021. All we know is that it will be less than $0.05.