How can I know the Depository Trust Company (DTC) (mirror) fees on an American depositary receipts (ADR) before buying the ADR?

For example, let's say I want to purchase some AXAHY ADR via my Fidelity brokerage account. According to the The Motley Fool's video How to Buy International Stocks -- ADR's and Their Little Fees, the ADR fees are mentioned in the SEC Form F-6 (mirror). As a result, I went on https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html, searched for "AXA" (since the ticker AXAHY is for the AXA company), searched for Filing Type = "F-6", which returns a single result:

I clicked on "Documents", then axarec.htm (mirror) and I read:

a fee of $.05 or less per American Depositary Share (or portion thereof) for any cash distribution made pursuant to the Deposit Agreement

That's an upper bound (fee <= 0.05 USD/ADR). How can I know the exact fee I'll get charged?

The DTC does not specifically charge any fees on ADRs. It is the depositary bank that charges the ADR fees you mentioned (for non-dividend-paying ADRs, the DTC collects these fees on behalf of the depositary bank). According to the Deposit Agreement, the depositary bank is The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), so it is BNY Mellon that charges these fees. I repeat: these fees are not DTC fees; they are fees charged by the depository bank that holds the shares underlying the ADRs.

That's an upper bound (fee <= 0.05 USD/ADR). How can I know the exact fee I'll get charged?

You won't know. You only know the upper bound as stated in the Deposit Agreement. Some depositary banks do publish the historical fees, but there is no guarantee that the historical charges are representative of future charges.

BNY Mellon happens to provide information about historical dividend payments here: https://www.adrbnymellon.com/directory/distributions-dsf. According to the historical dividend information for AXAHY, the depositary fees were:

  • 2013: $0.02
  • 2014: $0.02
  • 2015: $0.04
  • 2016: $0.04
  • 2017: $0.04
  • 2018: $0.04
  • 2019: $0.04
  • 2020: $0.04

We don't know what the fee will be in 2021. All we know is that it will be less than $0.05.

  • Thanks for the great information and for correcting my mistake regarding the provenance of the fee. It's crazy that fees aren't known ahead of time! Also it makes no sense that fees depends on the number of shares instead of the value of them. – Franck Dernoncourt 42 mins ago

