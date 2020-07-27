Supposed you have a fixed amount of money to commit every month to debt repayment... well above all minimum payment requirements. All other quirks and conditions being equal. The only differences are the interest rates and the balances. That said, Ive frequently seen it written that the best way to pay off your debts is to pay minimums on all but the highest interest rate loan, where you dump any surplus money.

But I am wondering if this is necessarily the optimum way of doing it?!?!

Doesnt it make more sense to pay off whichever loan is accruing the most in interest every month in terms of dollar amount? Not percentage. i.e. the product between balance and interest rate. Or am I wrong about this?