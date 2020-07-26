I know what a 1031 is, and it's complex enough to know that I need help with it. The problem is I'm not sure who I need help from. My property I'm selling is about to start escrow and my realtor doesn't really know anything about 1031s. When I search 1031 on yelp, the results are always realtors, but when I look around on the results, 1031s aren't mentioned anywhere.

Should I be working with a CPA, lawyer, specific type of realtor, etc.? Does a "1031" expert have their own title?

I have also read that I need a middleman to hold the funds until I buy the next investment property. Does that type of role have a name that is google-able? Or is that a service provided by the professional that helps me with the 1031?