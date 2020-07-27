Background: I just got a new job in downtown D.C. and I'm interested in buying my first home since interest rates are low and I have excellent credit (750-ish). I will be making 130K a year. I have student loan debt but no credit card debt and no car loan. I'm a veteran so I can use the VA Home loan. (edited for brevity)

Question #1: My main concern is I just don't know how long I'll stay here since I don't know if I'll like it here (i.e. I have no plan I'm just seeing how it goes), and I know it's normally a bad idea to buy if you aren't settling down. I work for a big company so I could move eventually if I wanted to. I've also always wanted to try live in Japan so if the right job arose in that area I'd probably take it, but that's a big "if" since it's hard to find the right job.

What I'm trying to figure out is if I buy a city condo and then if I do decide I don't want to stay I just rent it out remotely. I've read that if you don't plan on staying it's just "ALWAYS" better to rent, but I'm curious if that still applies if I just rent it out remotely. On top of that, with the current low interest rates and at least from what I've read, rent is like 32% (Edit: old data, in 2018 it was 28% if I understand correctly) more expensive than buying in DC, so I'm really tempted to just buy if that's true.

Question #2: Since I'm not putting down a down payment, my mortgage payment will probably be higher than my rental value. I've read on a comment in another thread that that doesn't necessarily mean I'm losing money. It was explained like this: "Even if rent - expenses < mortgage you are still turning a profit as long as rent - expenses > interest." Could someone explain this to me a little simpler?

Question #3: I've read that housing prices are rising because inventory is struggling to keep up with the supply of new people moving in from new government jobs and the new Amazon Warehouse/HQ moving in, mainly because of DC's weird restrictions on how tall buildings can be. How should I view this as an investor? It sounds good that prices will go up, but if new regulation gets passed to lift those restrictions, could that instead be really bad?