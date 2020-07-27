1

Background: I just got a new job in downtown D.C. and I'm interested in buying my first home since interest rates are low and I have excellent credit (750-ish). I will be making 130K a year. I have student loan debt but no credit card debt and no car loan. I'm a veteran so I can use the VA Home loan. (edited for brevity)

Question #1: My main concern is I just don't know how long I'll stay here since I don't know if I'll like it here (i.e. I have no plan I'm just seeing how it goes), and I know it's normally a bad idea to buy if you aren't settling down. I work for a big company so I could move eventually if I wanted to. I've also always wanted to try live in Japan so if the right job arose in that area I'd probably take it, but that's a big "if" since it's hard to find the right job.

What I'm trying to figure out is if I buy a city condo and then if I do decide I don't want to stay I just rent it out remotely. I've read that if you don't plan on staying it's just "ALWAYS" better to rent, but I'm curious if that still applies if I just rent it out remotely. On top of that, with the current low interest rates and at least from what I've read, rent is like 32% (Edit: old data, in 2018 it was 28% if I understand correctly) more expensive than buying in DC, so I'm really tempted to just buy if that's true.

Question #2: Since I'm not putting down a down payment, my mortgage payment will probably be higher than my rental value. I've read on a comment in another thread that that doesn't necessarily mean I'm losing money. It was explained like this: "Even if rent - expenses < mortgage you are still turning a profit as long as rent - expenses > interest." Could someone explain this to me a little simpler?

Question #3: I've read that housing prices are rising because inventory is struggling to keep up with the supply of new people moving in from new government jobs and the new Amazon Warehouse/HQ moving in, mainly because of DC's weird restrictions on how tall buildings can be. How should I view this as an investor? It sounds good that prices will go up, but if new regulation gets passed to lift those restrictions, could that instead be really bad?

rent is like 32% more expensive than buying in DC

If this is accurate, that you've calculated the total costs, including taxes, condo fees, etc along with adding a line for 'repairs', you may be in a good situation to buy. As I read your question, my gut reaction was "No, never buy unless you plan to stay for XX years." But, if you are planning in advance to buy a rental property, do the math for the condo as an investment. As a vet (thank you for your service) you have the benefit of both a low downpayment and lower rate. This wouldn't be available for a rental, so the idea of living there, getting this advantage, and later, having a profitable rental, is appealing. If the number is truly 30%+, you'll have room to hire a management company to watch the unit, collect the rent, and find new tenants. This is all one person's opinion. Give it a bit of time, other members here will talk you out of it.

If you share numbers, you'll get some better advice. (How much is the condo? What is the going rent?)

  • Thanks for the reply! Right now I'm not looking at any one particular condo, since I'm still trying to see if buying is even the right choice. I've been doing a lot of homework though and can at least say what neighborhoods interest me: NoMa, Mt. Vernon, Chinatown, etc. I like these areas since there is a lot of new construction, it seems like it'd be easy to rent, and it's relatively close to where I work. – Mathew Cowdery 31 mins ago

