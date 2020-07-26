1

Background: I just got a new job in downtown D.C. and I'm interested in buying my first home since interest rates are low and I have excellent credit (750-ish). I will be making 130K a year. I have student loan debt but no credit card debt and no car loan. I'm a veteran so I can use the VA Home loan which, basically just means I don't have to have a down payment and I get a slightly lower interest rate. I'm getting a 10K sign-on bonus so I "could" throw it into the downpayment but not sure if that's really worth it or not.

Question #1: The thing is, I just don't know how long I'll stay here since I don't know if I'll like it here, and I've heard it's a bad idea to buy if you aren't settling down. I work for a big company so I could move eventually if I wanted to. I've also always wanted to try live in Japan so if the right job arose in that area I'd probably take it, but that's a big "if" since it's hard to find the right job. I was thinking that I could buy a city condo and then rent it out remotely if I ever decide to leave, but I've read that if you don't plan on staying it's just "ALWAYS" better to rent. However, with the current low interest rates and from what I've read, rent is like 32% more expensive than buying in DC, I'm not sure if that's really a good idea for my situation or not.

Question #2: Additionally, my mortgage payment will likely be pretty high since I'm not putting down any down payment, so if I do eventually rent, my mortgage payment will be higher than my rent. I've read on a comment in another thread that that doesn't necessarily mean I'm losing money. It was explained like this: "Even if rent - expenses < mortgage you are still turning a profit as long as rent - expenses > interest." Could someone explain this to me a little simpler?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Mathew Cowdery is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

rent is like 32% more expensive than buying in DC

If this is accurate, that you've calculated the total costs, including taxes, condo fees, etc along with adding a line for 'repairs', you may be in a good situation to buy. As I read your question, my gut reaction was "No, never buy unless you plan to stay for XX years." But, if you are planning in advance to buy a rental property, do the math for the condo as an investment. As a vet (thank you for your service) you have the benefit of both a low downpayment and lower rate. This wouldn't be available for a rental, so the idea of living there, getting this advantage, and later, having a profitable rental, is appealing. If the number is truly 30%+, you'll have room to hire a management company to watch the unit, collect the rent, and find new tenants. This is all one person's opinion. Give it a bit of time, other members here will talk you out of it.

If you share numbers, you'll get some better advice. (How much is the condo? What is the going rent?)

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

Mathew Cowdery is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.