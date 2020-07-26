Background: I just got a new job in downtown D.C. and I'm interested in buying my first home since interest rates are low and I have excellent credit (750-ish). I will be making 130K a year. I have student loan debt but no credit card debt and no car loan. I'm a veteran so I can use the VA Home loan which, basically just means I don't have to have a down payment and I get a slightly lower interest rate. I'm getting a 10K sign-on bonus so I "could" throw it into the downpayment but not sure if that's really worth it or not.

Question #1: The thing is, I just don't know how long I'll stay here since I don't know if I'll like it here, and I've heard it's a bad idea to buy if you aren't settling down. I work for a big company so I could move eventually if I wanted to. I've also always wanted to try live in Japan so if the right job arose in that area I'd probably take it, but that's a big "if" since it's hard to find the right job. I was thinking that I could buy a city condo and then rent it out remotely if I ever decide to leave, but I've read that if you don't plan on staying it's just "ALWAYS" better to rent. However, with the current low interest rates and from what I've read, rent is like 32% more expensive than buying in DC, I'm not sure if that's really a good idea for my situation or not.

Question #2: Additionally, my mortgage payment will likely be pretty high since I'm not putting down any down payment, so if I do eventually rent, my mortgage payment will be higher than my rent. I've read on a comment in another thread that that doesn't necessarily mean I'm losing money. It was explained like this: "Even if rent - expenses < mortgage you are still turning a profit as long as rent - expenses > interest." Could someone explain this to me a little simpler?