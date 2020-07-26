0

Are the Depository Trust Company (DTC) (mirror) fees paid on an American depositary receipts (ADR) tax-deductible (mirror)?

I am a US tax resident owning some ADRs (e.g., AXAHY) via a US brokerage account.

| improve this question | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.