I've never used hedging instruments to do anything other than day trade! :O

Say today I am in the US and I literally borrow AUD $100,000 from a friend in Australia.

She wires it along and I convert it to USD, getting $71,050 today.

I invest it in a donut shop or such and twelve months from now on this date in 2021...

I have to wire her AUD $100,000.

Of course, it could be that at that time one needs say USD 85,000 to get AUD 100,000. (Or it could be worse, or better.)

(This sort of thing must happen constantly on a larger scale commercially, I guess.)

In that actual example of Bruce from Melbin' sending AUD100,000 to Jack in SoCal ...

what literally should Jack do at his brokers to protect or hedge for when the time comes (12 months) to send back the AUD100k?