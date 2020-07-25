0

They say that it's impossible (for ordinary men, with simple statistics and math) to predict future stock price based on the past stock price.

But that's not exactly true. As you still can predict something, and with quite a high certainty.

You can predict future volatility based on past volatility. You don't need complex math to conclude that there's a good chance (maybe not >90% but probably >60%) that next month for highly volatile stocks in past and recently like AMD, Tesla or Shopify going to be more volatile than for less historically volatile McDonald's or Procter & Gamble.

  • So, volatility is one thing you can predict from the past.
  • The head part of the probability distribution could be predicted. The shape of the tail of the distribution may be not very precise, but the shape of the head should be more or less close to reality.

What else statistical or other properties of the future prices could be predicted based on past prices?

| improve this question | |
  • 1
    I think you are falling for a fallacy. Could you have predicted the March volatility by looking at Jan and Feb? – Aganju 1 hour ago
0

You don't need complex math to conclude that there's a good chance (maybe not >90% but probably >60%) that next month for highly volatile stocks in past and recently like AMD, Tesla or Shopify going to be more volatile than for less historically volatile McDonald's or Procter & Gamble.

Your hypothesis is that it's likely that stocks like TSLA and SHOP which have had significantly higher current and historical volatility than MCD and PG are likely to continue to have higher volatility next month? Really?

Not only do you not need complex math to conclude this but my unsubstantiated guess is that this will always be true until the day that MCD has a nationwide E-Coli burger problem or PG is found to be selling carcinogenic Tide detergent.

You can predict future volatility based on past volatility. So, volatility is one thing you can predict from the past. The head part of the probability distribution could be predicted.

OK, I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt that you can predict volatility for next month. Feel free to pick the securities of your choice. Please post your volatility predictions for 10 stocks and/or ETFs for August. Please also include what you're going to do with that predicted volatility. Are you going long? Going short? Doing something more complex? Looking forward to some insight. TIA.

| |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.