They say that it's impossible (for ordinary men, with simple statistics and math) to predict future stock price based on the past stock price.

But that's not exactly true. As you still can predict something, and with quite a high certainty.

You can predict future volatility based on past volatility. You don't need complex math to conclude that there's a good chance (maybe not >90% but probably >60%) that next month for highly volatile stocks in past and recently like AMD, Tesla or Shopify going to be more volatile than for less historically volatile McDonald's or Procter & Gamble.

So, volatility is one thing you can predict from the past.

The head part of the probability distribution could be predicted. The shape of the tail of the distribution may be not very precise, but the shape of the head should be more or less close to reality.

What else statistical or other properties of the future prices could be predicted based on past prices?