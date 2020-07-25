An investor has a small amount of $5000 to invest and grow it gradually in the future years by doing trades. His investment can go from $5000 to $6000 to $7000 in 3 to 5 years by buying when the market goes down and selling when the market is up. I can also see that his investment can go down to $5000 or less due to a market crash if he has invested his whole investment money that he has generated.

What are some of the exit strategies that investors use to protect their investment, take small profit and slowly grow the investment?