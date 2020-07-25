0

I'm looking for the current exchange rate for two currencies using Mastercard and VISA. Neglecting any currency exchange top-up which might be charged by the bank.

In the best case a public API or a chart including the current and past exchange rates. (It seems like that Mastercard and VISA do not disclose this exchange rate in an easy manner.)

I'm interested in - first, how much the Visa and Mastercard exchange rate do differ. Second, how does the exchange rate compare to services like Transferwise.

If there is no public service available, I would be curious in your opinion. I'm wondering if I should exchange a big amount of money using Transferwise or continue with my daily business using my foreign currency credit card (my bank doesn't charge any fees for foreign currency).

