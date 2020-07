For example, AAPL is listed on NASDAQ but I see that NYSE has some trading volume for that symbol. Does NYSE just act as the matching engine, fill the orders, and then report the trades to the listing exchange?

Just in general, when a trade occurs on some exchange that is not the listing exchange, does the listing exchange need to know about it at all? I know the trade would get written to tape, but other than that does anything need to happen (other than clearing, etc.)