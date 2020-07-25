From my understanding, exchange-listed companies are all DTC-eligible, so my question is more about the companies that trade over-the-counter. How can I check whether or not the stock of a particular company is DTC-eligible? I know that I could ask the investor relations department of the company, as companies are usually proud of their stock's DTC-eligibility. But is there a central organization where DTC-eligibility is recorded? Is there a better way I can check whether or not a stock is DTC-eligible?