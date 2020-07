In USA there is normally about 12k deduction for a single person filling taxes. If I have 1k loses in stocks can I take the 12k default deduction + 1k? I know there is a 3k limit to stock loses but I am not sure if I can combine the default 12k and the stock loss.

I think I have 2 options:

Take the 12k deduction Have loses over 12k (not stocks) then I can add 1k stock loss.

Could someone explain?