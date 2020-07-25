You hear or read something that makes you know 100% that a CFD market price or Stock Price of company X is going to go up or down ...there is no denying it ...(as a noob at trading) i wait until the second the market opens ..waiting excitedly to make some money ..the second the market opens i try to make a trade ..but before iv even realised the price has already gone to its next position ..of where i was trying to take advantage of it.

Is there any tricks of the trade ( no pun intended) that can be used to take advantage and actually make money in that literal 1 second window when the market opens