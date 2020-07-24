1

My question may sound too stupid, but trying to understand some basics here.

I have the buy & sell price of certain stocks. I've calculated the profit/ loss (P/L) on each of them and the profit & loss percentages.

enter image description here

If I take the sum of all the Profit & Loss percentages, it comes to about -48.17% But, If I see the difference between the net sell(359) - net buy(358), it comes to 1.

Speaking as a layman, I've made a profit of 1 on these transactions. But my P/L% say that I'm down by -48.17%. What does the summation of profit/ loss represent here?

Respectfully, nothing meaningful. You are simply adding numbers that should not be added.

Say I have a 1% gain on $1M. That's $10,000

But I have a 100% loss on a single share of a $10 stock. That's -100% Add them up, -99%.

You see how this makes no sense?

You need to recalculate that cell, to get your portfolio return.

1

Suppose that I have two positions which I then sell:

  • Buy 100 ABC for $1 per share and sell for $2
  • Buy 100 XYZ for $500 per share and sell for $550

I made 100% on stock ABC and 10% on XYZ. These percentage gains are not additive. I did not make 110%. Nor did I make an average of 55% (divide by 2).

I invested $501 and I ended up with $552, a gain of $51. My portfolio gain is 10.18%.

| improve this answer | |
