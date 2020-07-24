My question may sound too stupid, but trying to understand some basics here.

I have the buy & sell price of certain stocks. I've calculated the profit/ loss (P/L) on each of them and the profit & loss percentages.

If I take the sum of all the Profit & Loss percentages, it comes to about -48.17% But, If I see the difference between the net sell(359) - net buy(358), it comes to 1.

Speaking as a layman, I've made a profit of 1 on these transactions. But my P/L% say that I'm down by -48.17%. What does the summation of profit/ loss represent here?