I will be on vacation for a while and wanted to attempt to sell my stock as GTC Ext while I’m away. I am trying to sell at a very high price in case it happens to go that high. If it, doesn’t then I would keep it (obviously). When I attempt this, I’m told that my limit price is too distant from the current quote. Why can I not TRY to sell it at any price I want even though the likelihood of it going through is very low? And how do I know the limit that I can ask for so it wouldn’t be too distant? Is there a set price or ratio ?

Thank you

