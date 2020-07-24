Pretty much what the title says.

I understand the need use for a pre-authorisation charge for certain services where a service or product is given before it is actually paid for (some hotels where you pay on checkout and pay at pump petrol in stations), but I recently had an interesting situation with the app of a parking company.

For various reasons, I didn't trust the company with my credit card number, and the normal method of paying with cash was out of order, so I decided to use a virtual, disposable card number. This was subject to the pre-authorisation charge of 1p, and because of that charge, the card was disposed and a new card number generated. This meant that the actual parking charge failed, presumably due to an invalid card number (the actual error I received was "card declined").

After contacting the company about this, I was told it was for "security" reasons, which I find very hard to believe (a car parking charge is a one off payment, so surely there's also no need to pre-verify the card number, it either works or it doesn't, just like other online retailers).

So, in this instance, what is the purpose of a 1p pre-authorisation charge?