Please imagine a business with a 1:1 ratio between recorded orders and receipts on payments;

Although most businesses don't have such a ratio, I think it's an easy starting point to explain why accountants would generally agree that even such a business would be better handled if its accountant/s use a ledger as well, rather than only a book of orders and a book of receipts.

What advantage is there by using a ledger (especially in businesses with a 1:1 order-receipt ratio)?

This question does relate to a personal problem (understanding why I might need to use a ledger) but it might be significantly helpful for a larger audience.

  • do you have any other expenses? Supplies, materials, utilities, computers, salaries... – mhoran_psprep 10 mins ago
  • For the business per se - rarely ; web connection (as part of a single web-SMS-Telephony plan), computer maintenance, a domain and an hosting provider once in two years, an accouting SaaS software monthly, and that's basically it. – George 4 mins ago

