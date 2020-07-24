Please imagine a business with a 1:1 ratio between recorded orders and receipts on payments;
Although most businesses don't have such a ratio, I think it's an easy starting point to explain why accountants would generally agree that even such a business would be better handled if its accountant/s use a ledger as well, rather than only a book of orders and a book of receipts.
What advantage is there by using a ledger (especially in businesses with a 1:1 order-receipt ratio)?
This question does relate to a personal problem (understanding why I might need to use a ledger) but it might be significantly helpful for a larger audience.