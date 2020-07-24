0

My base currency is PLN (Polish zloty). When trading using foreign currency brokerage account (in this example USD), in order to calculate the correct taxable income, I need to use the exchange rates from the day given transaction took place.

Example:

  • at day 1 the PLN/USD exchange rate is 4. I buy 20 AAPL for 100 USD = 400 PLN.
  • at day 1+n exchange rate increases to 6. I sell my shares for 120 USD = 720 PLN

My income is 20 USD, but taxable in PLN is not just 20 * 6 (current exchange rate) = 120 PLN. The correct taxable amount is 720-400 = 320 PLN.

I keep track of my investments using the following mechanism:

  • When shares are bought, I add a simple transaction:
trading-account  -100 USD
trading-account   20 AAPL {=5 USD}

with that, I can easily track my unrealized gains/loses.

  • Later, when I sell the shares, I report the original transaction as an expense, and a sell transaction as income.
trading-account              -20 AAPL {=5 USD}
trading-account              120 USD
expenses:bought-shares       100 USD
income:sold-shared          -120 USD

I can then get a taxable income with bal income expenses report.

But, since I need to pay my taxes in PLN, bal income expenses -X PLN is what I should use. It will not give me the correct amount though, as it will use the latest exchange rate for the calculation.

The actual question:

Is there any way to include more than once lot price in a posting, so that I could do something similar to this:

Buy tx:

trading-account  -100 USD
trading-account   20 AAPL {=5 USD, =20 PLN}

Sell tx:

trading-account              -20 AAPL {=5 USD, =20 PLN}
trading-account              120 USD
expenses:bought-shares       100 USD {=4 PLN}
income:sold-shared          -120 USD {=6 PLN}

So that bal income expenses report in PLN gives me the correct amount (320 PLN)?

