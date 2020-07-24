Context:

My base currency is PLN (Polish zloty). When trading using foreign currency brokerage account (in this example USD), in order to calculate the correct taxable income, I need to use the exchange rates from the day given transaction took place.

Example:

at day 1 the PLN/USD exchange rate is 4. I buy 20 AAPL for 100 USD = 400 PLN.

at day 1+n exchange rate increases to 6. I sell my shares for 120 USD = 720 PLN

My income is 20 USD, but taxable in PLN is not just 20 * 6 (current exchange rate) = 120 PLN. The correct taxable amount is 720-400 = 320 PLN.

I keep track of my investments using the following mechanism:

When shares are bought, I add a simple transaction:

trading-account -100 USD trading-account 20 AAPL {=5 USD}

with that, I can easily track my unrealized gains/loses.

Later, when I sell the shares, I report the original transaction as an expense, and a sell transaction as income.

trading-account -20 AAPL {=5 USD} trading-account 120 USD expenses:bought-shares 100 USD income:sold-shared -120 USD

I can then get a taxable income with bal income expenses report.

But, since I need to pay my taxes in PLN, bal income expenses -X PLN is what I should use. It will not give me the correct amount though, as it will use the latest exchange rate for the calculation.

The actual question:

Is there any way to include more than once lot price in a posting, so that I could do something similar to this:

Buy tx:

trading-account -100 USD trading-account 20 AAPL {=5 USD, =20 PLN}

Sell tx:

trading-account -20 AAPL {=5 USD, =20 PLN} trading-account 120 USD expenses:bought-shares 100 USD {=4 PLN} income:sold-shared -120 USD {=6 PLN}