0

It's been said time and time again on this site: You can't time the market, you just can't. I understand the logic behind this, but lately I've been thinking about a somewhat related scenario and I would love to hear your thoughts on this.

While you may never be able to know when the markets are at their heights or lows, couldn't you leverage the fact that fluctuations will no doubt occur? The bible (I'm not religious, but still) informs us that the cycle of economical up- and downturns is old, very old, and other sources seem to agree with this notion. I myself am in my mid forties and I've seen several in my lifetime, they seem to occur on the order of magnitude of decades. It seems that the saying "after rain comes sunshine" applies here. Always, as far as I can tell.

So consider the following very simple investment strategy, executed by someone young enough to see it through:

Whenever there is an economic downturn (as evidenced simply by a majority of economists saying: "hey, we're in a downturn") you invest your money into a diversified portfolio that closely resembles the economy as a whole. Now you wait until there is a upswing (as evidenced simply by a majority of economists saying: "hey, we're in a upswing") and you cash it all out. Rinse and repeat.

Would such a strategy be viable?

P.S. I've used the words "upswing" and "downturn" because I was looking for a proper translation for the dutch words "hoog- en laagconjuctuur" but couldn't find them. Boom/bust as I understand it seems to relate to the excesses, not the "normal" fluctuations, but feel free to edit or suggest words that would better convey that meaning.

| improve this question | |
  • How many economic depressions do you think you will experience during your lifetime? How many would you like to experience? – Flux 42 mins ago
  • @Flux, I have seen about 3 in my lifetime, 4 if you count my childhood and (to me at least) they seem to be a fact of life, this is why I'm asking this question. What I would like does not seem very relevant to me. – Douwe 38 mins ago
  • I don't see the "twist" in your strategy. It's straight market timing. And it does not work because you have no reliable way to identify your upswings and downturns. – WerKater 13 mins ago
0

More or less, you reach this goal with rebalancing:

If you hold, say, 70% of your assets in stocks, 20% in bonds and 10% in cash, when the stocks go down by 20%, you readjust by buying more stocks until you have the ration above back.

OTOH, if your stocks go up by 30%, you readjust again, e. g. by selling some of your stocks.

The same holds for bonds.

The problem is, as usual, finding the right time to do this: do you do it based on some triggers? Or in regular time invervals?

The problem remains: Whenever you buy, you cannot be sure that the prices won't go even more down, making you miss an opportunity. And whenever you sell, you cannot be sure that the prices won't go up in the next days or weeks.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.