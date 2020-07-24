It seems a qualified individual with an eligible retirement plan can apply CARES act provisions with regard to withdrawals, whether or not the plan administrator chooses to opt-in.

Does this imply that the administrator sends to the IRS the 10% tax penalty plus (at least) 20%, and then the individual claims back the 10% penalty, and just pays income taxes accordingly over 3 years?

Are there any guidelines to determine whether a certain plan is eligible? My specific case is an optional retirement plan (ORP), which I believe is regulated by §401(a) and for which employment termination constitutes a "distributable event".