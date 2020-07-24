I understand that most bond trades take place in the over-the-counter market (Why Are Most Bonds Traded on the Secondary Market "Over the Counter"?). However, when I go to NYSE's bond page (https://www.nyse.com/products/bonds), there's a CSV file ("View the List") that contains lots of bond issues. Are these bond issues traded on the exchange? In other words, are these exchange-traded bonds, or OTC bonds? Is the NYSE just selling the data on OTC bond trades, or do the trades really happen on an exchange?