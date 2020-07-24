I understand that most bond trades take place in the over-the-counter market (Why Are Most Bonds Traded on the Secondary Market "Over the Counter"?). However, when I go to NYSE's bond page (https://www.nyse.com/products/bonds), there's a CSV file ("View the List") that contains lots of bond issues. Are these bond issues traded on the exchange? In other words, are these exchange-traded bonds, or OTC bonds? Is the NYSE just selling the data on OTC bond trades, or do the trades really happen on an exchange?
Your link says that the NYSE offers trading in 6 types of bonds. So why would you ask if there are bonds traded on the NYSE? – Bob Baerker 34 mins ago
@BobBaerker I don't know much about bond markets. It appears that most of the bonds on the list are "OTC bonds". If the NYSE offers bond trading, does it mean that those bonds are "exchange-traded bonds" rather than "OTC bonds"? – Flux 9 mins ago