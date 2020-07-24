0

Looking at the Amazon Options on this Yahoo page, there are 121 options interest for June 17, 2022 for the strike price of $5000. Assume that some traders bought the options when the stock price was at $2500 on June 15, 2020.

My questions are:

  1. Why the traders buy options that far into the future and with a high out of the money strike price?
  2. Can these traders make any profit for the investment that they have made between from now and June 17, 2022, not waiting until the expiration?
  3. The stock price of Amazon is $3000 today. Can the traders make any profit because the price has moved from $2500 to $3000, but not above $5000?

enter image description here

