I don't exactly know if this is the right place to ask this but here goes. My problem is that for whatever reason I can't go to college(I would rather not explain). I have been trying to figure out how to program for a while but I get stuck in tutorial land. I need a full time job. I was wondering what all kinds of software out there you can build on your own and sell in a marketplace. I am also trying to find this type of software to build in order to learn how to program. It just seems like if I have a solid goal it would make things easier. I know there are video games indie developers create also there are plugins and themes for wordpress but I don't know if the wordpress route is the most stable market. I wonder if there are types of commercial software? I'm just looking for some ideas thanks.