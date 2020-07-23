My father-in-law passed away and we found a number of $10K EE bonds in my wife's name.

They are from 1992, and I want to know the current interest rate they are earning? I understand they earn interest till 2022.

But the US treasury site only lists current value, not the interest rate going forward: https://www.treasurydirect.gov/BC/SBCPrice

Also, we have some bonds in her mother's name (who also passed away). On the certificate it does not say that my wife is the beneficiary, but we do have a separate paper that says they were bought with her as the beneficiary.

Is that enough?