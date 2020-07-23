I want to apply for a second current account to put funds into and also for some perks that they have (I don't want any interest due to religious reasons). But my salary will not be going into this account. I've seen some bank accounts that offer free no-minimum-funding current accounts (in other words they don't have a minimum you have to pay in), but what are the chances that these banks won't simply just refuse me an account? I'm asking because I would rather not apply for many different accounts without knowing my chances.

Thank you so much.