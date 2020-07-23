Resch Rechtsanwälte has a fancy website suggesting years in the business and what looks like a professional team. I thought I would be in good hands with Resch Rechtsanwälte. It turns out they are a recovery scam.

Resch Rechtsanwälte asked me for a large upfront fee and started to take on my legal case of losing a substantial amount of money in an investment. They began by asking me for all the relevant documentation, the amount I needed to recover and the company details. They said they knew of them and had a lot of ongoing cases.

I thought I had satisfied them with the documentation and paid the fee. Following this, they contacted me to advise the matter was a little more complicated than they initially thought and asked for more "retainer" money so they could carry on their investigation. This went on for a month and not much communication in between. I hoped with all the documentation and fees, they would be able to move forward more effectively. When they then asked for another payment, I began to get concerned. I refused and asked them what stage they were at with the case, they again said they were at the investigation stage. I thought this was unsatisfactory and told them to get on with it. I started calling a lot more hoping to hear updates on my situation, but all of a sudden, the lawyer I had been dealing with was always out of the office and no one could help me with the details of my case. I formally wrote them an email of dissatisfaction, I got an out of office due to COVID-19 reply, I waited, but they couldn't even bother to send me an answer or a work update. I have not heard anything back and have received no further calls. All correspondence with me has now stopped, and I would not recommend them and have taken advice from a more reputable German law firm but am getting told that they have heard many stories of false German legal companies with fake lawyers setting up one minute then disappearing the next so please be careful, do not have any dealings with Resch Rechtsanwälte and don't make the same mistakes as me.