I assume that I trade an asset. I bought it with a price of 650. I sold it with a price of 750. Then, I bought it again with a price of 700.

Did I earn because it raised from 650 to 750? Or did I loose because I first bought it with 650 then, I bought the same thing again with higher price (700)?

It was already with me. So, why should I buy it with a higher price?

I know that I won 50 in the previous example because at the end of the day, I had the asset plus 50.

But I need understand when should I buy with a higher price and still win? Does it depend on the peak price where I sell or what? What if I sold it and the prices didn't fell (constantly raising). In this case, I will definitely loose when I buy again, right? So, in this case I should only buy the asset and sell it on emergency only, right?