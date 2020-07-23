0

This is the question.

A bear spread based on call options is the combination of a long call with strike price 𝐾2 and a short call with strike price 𝐾1, where 𝐾1<𝐾2. Assume all options expire at time 𝑇.

i. Show that the payoff on a bear spread can also be obtained using an appropriate combination of put options and zero-coupon bonds.

ii. Assuming European options and no dividends payable on the stock, use put-call parity to prove that bear spread at time 0 is the same when constructed with calls as it is when constructed with the combination in part i.

How should I form the payoff of bear spread with zero-coupon bond? I only learnt that bear spread can be formed with either call or put option only.

