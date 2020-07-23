So my employer-provided 401k has very limited investment options. Mostly I see two options:

(1) They have several target-date funds like this: LifePath® Index 2040 Non-Lendable Fund M which supposedly rebalances itself over the course of the time and becomes more conservative and starts investing in bonds etc. But as of, for now, it is investing heavily into Russell 2000 and Russell 1000. Which is not doing so great.

(2) It has some weird funds like this: State St S&P 500 Indx NL Cl K or Dodge & Cox balanced fund. I don't think these are exchange-traded funds. I cannot find them in Robinhood or my usual brokerage account. I am guessing the later fund is a mutual fund or something?

Is there a way to transfer my funds periodically(or directly have my employer send my 401k contribution along with the company match) to a Charles Schwab traditional IRA or some other account where I have a little bit more control over my money and I can invest in instruments that I am familiar with? I primarily want to invest in three instruments(QQQ, VOO, AGG).