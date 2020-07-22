If i understand this correct a trailing stop loss line can be put between the current market price and what you bought it for and your taking an L on the trade ...etc...

but why is the opposite practically non existent on brokers eg : you buy long and your making money £50+ in profit ...but you are unsure whether its gonna go up more or not so instead of closing then and there you say ok ...im fine with making £30 profit so you place a trailing take profit ...and then the market price falls below that line and you close with £30 profit...instead of having to constantly look at your portfolio to check if your still making a profit.

ps you can only put take profit at above what the current market price is at any given time.