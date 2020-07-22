For every trade there is a buyer and a seller.

If a trade goes off at the ask price, it's highly probable that it was a buy.

If a trade goes off at the bid price, it's highly probable that it was a sell.

Why highly probable and not definite? Suppose two options have 30 cent wide spreads. I place a spread order to buy "X" spreads at the midpoint. Now suppose that I get filled exactly at the midpoint of each leg, halfway between the bid and the ask. What can you glean from that? Nothing.

Sometimes, spread fills aren't anywhere near current price. One or more more of my spreads could be 50 cents higher than NBBO on both legs, still netting my desired price. If I pay more than the ask on one leg and sell for more than the ask on the other leg, there's no way to know which leg was bought or sold.