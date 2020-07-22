-2

I am writing to let people know that I have been scammed in a ‘Asset Recovery Scam’ by Resch Rechtsanwaelte. I have done my research on this and all the evidence is there.

I recently saw online that Resch Rechtsanwaelte was mentioning a company I had some investment dealings with. The law firm Resch mentioned several other companies as well, advising they are all fraudulent.

I contacted Jochen’s team at Resch Rechtsanwaelte, and they advised me that the company I was working with were syphoning my money through fake investments however, I did not believe this to be the case. At the time though, Resch Rechtsanwaelte were very convincing and I have now stupidly parted with a large sum of money for them to ‘recover my money’. I feel like an idiot. I have not heard anything back from Resch Rechtsanwaelte in over a month and I have done some recent research and I believe this company and its staff is fake and it is what is called a ‘money recovery scam’.

I have tried to contact the Resch Rechtsanwaelte endlessly via telephone and email and have not heard anything back. I am met with an answer phone and have left several messages over the last month with no response whatsoever. I guess they have given me a number that just diverts to a voicemail/answer machine. I have emailed them a lot as well, and nothing has come back.

I do not believe I will be seeing any of the money they took from me. I do not believe I will hear anything back. Resch Rechtsanwaelte have scammed me.

Does anyone have any advice on who I can call? Has anyone experienced a similar scam? Does anyone else know of Resch Rechtsanwaelte?

I am writing this to make people know about Resch Rechtsanwaelte. I would recommend you do not contact this company. Jochen Resch and his team are scammers.

