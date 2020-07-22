I try to learn about some fundamental terms in account management and I have a trouble understanding the difference between the following two terms:

In English Wikipedia, a Basis of accounting is currently defined as:

The time various financial transactions are recorded

I would interpret that this is a variable with one or more value/s while each value is a time of a deal done with a certain type of payment (both the time and payment type are recorded).

Is it correct to say that any "Basis of accounting" is a database that can be used to create a "Trial balance" (which I understand to be a database by itself, comprised of all accounts from a general ledger)?