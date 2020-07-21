What is meaning of SELL and BUY of a stock, commodity, or ETF? When I choose any specific position of SELL or BUY, why do I have an immediate loss/profit?
1Buy and Sell are pretty well known terms even outside of finance, and there could be several reasons why you see an immediate profit or loss (transaction costs, B/A spread, market moved). Can you clarify your question a bit or give a concrete example? – D Stanley 42 mins ago
Thanks Stanely, for an instance I am doing paper trading on a platform and choose/bought SELL position of Silver at 18.70 $ while same time there is .05 $ difference in BUY position but I was in lose, so it was bit confusing for me. After few days SELL position value increase to 20.00 $ and I was in lose of 250 $ which is really weird for a newbie like me. – Hassan 23 mins ago