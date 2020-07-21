Interest in NRE account is non-taxable in India, I assume that I need to pay the taxes for the same in Germany (taxed at 27%)

Interest in NRO FDs is subjected to TDS in India at 30%. I assume that I can file the tax returns in India for the same and income up to Rs 250,000 is exempted so I can get the TDS back. Am I right here? If I do so, do I need to declare this income in Germany? What's the best way to handle it?