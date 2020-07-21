So, having two little ones, I decided to set up investment accounts for them. The idea is that these would be focused on long term buy&hold (mostly dividend growth stocks).
Since I live in EU, the resources online are scarce, and I was wondering if anyone has some helpful advice on how to go on about this.
Several issues come to mind:
- Does the broker location matter for tax purposes on dividend income?
- What account type would be recommended for this purpose?
- Does the equity location matter for tax purposes on dividend income? (i.e. is there any difference between dividends coming from US and EU companies)
- Is there any type of account/scenario available to EU citizens where the dividends would not automatically be subjected to US witholding tax, and additionally, EU-state tax difference on top of that?
- Anything else I forgot to consider?
From what I gather, the abovementioned taxes are unavoidable for EU adults, but is there any option that "forgives" this taxation for children? (even if it has attached constraints)
In general, I see plenty of good options for US citizens, but can't find almost any information for EU. Any help would be appreciated.