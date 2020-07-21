Say I am about to purchase a £200,000 house (moving house, rather than first-time buyer), and can get a mortgage for the £120,000 difference I need. But, my parents-in-law have offered to loan us the £120,000 at 0% interest instead; and we would pay them back the same amount each month that we would have paid for the mortgage.

The catch, however, is that at some point in the future they are likely to need the money back, although the timescales are not yet known - in which case we would have to take out a mortgage on the house at that point for the remaining value of the loan, in order to pay them back in a lump sum.

What are the legal issues and risks with this approach - how should we make sure everyone is fairly covered? Is there any tax implications? Is there an easier way to approach this? Would we be less likely to get a mortgage in the future because the money would be being used to pay off this loan? Is there anything else I need to know before agreeing to this?