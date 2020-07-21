3

Say I am about to purchase a £200,000 house (moving house, rather than first-time buyer), and can get a mortgage for the £120,000 difference I need. But, my parents-in-law have offered to loan us the £120,000 at 0% interest instead; and we would pay them back the same amount each month that we would have paid for the mortgage.

The catch, however, is that at some point in the future they are likely to need the money back, although the timescales are not yet known - in which case we would have to take out a mortgage on the house at that point for the remaining value of the loan, in order to pay them back in a lump sum.

What are the legal issues and risks with this approach - how should we make sure everyone is fairly covered? Is there any tax implications? Is there an easier way to approach this? Would we be less likely to get a mortgage in the future because the money would be being used to pay off this loan? Is there anything else I need to know before agreeing to this?

    So no bank will be involved in your initial purchase? You are providing £80,000, and your in-laws are providing £120,000? Then at some point in the future (next week, next year, 10 years from now, maybe never) you will approach a bank for a mortgage for less than £120,000 on a house that you already own? – yoozer8 53 mins ago
    Personally, I never loan money to family or friends. I would happily gift them money (provided it wasn't a small fortune like £120,000). With that unknown timescale of repayment, it sounds like a potentially dangerous situation with relationships on the line. – rocky 45 mins ago
  • @yoozer8 yes, that sounds about right – simonalexander2005 33 mins ago
  • @rocky that is indeed the most difficult part; along with the uncertainty of whether we would be able to get a mortgage at the unspecified time in the future. – simonalexander2005 32 mins ago

