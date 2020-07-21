Due to the fun of some sudden life changes as well as Covid-19, I literally have no idea what my AGI will be for 2020, and therefore whether or not I may have to pay back the stimulus prepayment. There are a lot of "new" things this year and I don't know how any of them factor in. I'm going to try to keep this short, and (although it seems weird), I'm going to use actual numbers because I think that will make this easier for you guys. Here's the quick run down:
- I am married with 5 kids. My wife does not work.
- In Q1 this year I worked at a job for $130,000/year
- At the end of Q1 we rather quickly decided to move. We sold our house and moved to a new state. We only owned our home for 1.5 years, so we have to pay short term capital gains tax.
- The house sold for $20,000 more than its purchase cost, so we technically made a profit. However, most of this was eaten by closing costs (~$15,000) so our actual profit was low and most of the money we got from the sale was just us getting back our downpayment + principal payments.
- From that we set aside (Sale Price - Purchase Price - Closing Costs)*(Short Term Capital Gains Rate) for end-of-year taxes - hopefully that was correct.
- We moved from a state with no income tax to a state with a flat 5% income tax
- At the very beginning of Q2 I started a new job at $140,000/year
- Right after I started the company announced across-the-board pay cuts due to Covid-19. This included a 20% pay cut for me.
- However, it wasn't exactly a pay cut. In return they gave that missing portion of income for Q2 in company stocks - RSUs - which vest in August of this year.
- Since then the company stock has already almost doubled, so what was technically a pay cut (roughly $7,500 for the quarter) is now practically a raise (I now have ~$13,000 in stock).
- For a number of reasons I don't intend to sell the stock until next year (I'll be using it to buy a house)
- In Q3 my salary was returned to its original value. No more stock was given.
Based on my 2019 tax return (which I file online and have sent via direct deposit), the federal government was happy to send me a stimulus check for my wife and I + 5 kids, AKA ~$5000. At the time I didn't think much of it.
Now I'm realizing that, depending on how AGI is calculated, I am either comfortably under or well over the $150,000/yr salary limit. I'm used to how wages comes into play for these things, but the details of home sales and stock are completely new to me. I figure that the two extreme scenarios are:
- Only the profit of the home sale after selling costs counts towards AGI, and stock doesn't figure until I sell it so will show up on my income next year. In this case my AGI is roughly
(130000*0.25) + (140000*0.75) + $5000 (home sale) - $7500 (pay cut) = 135,000. This puts me ~$15,000 under the limit and no payback is required.
- The raw "profit" on the house counts towards AGI and so does the stock when it vests. In this case my AGI is roughly:
(130000*0.25) + (140000*0.75) + $20000 (home sale) + $7000 ("raise" from stock) = $164,5000and I'm going to be "paying back" most of the stimulus payment.
Of course reality might be somewhere in between. So to end with an actual question: