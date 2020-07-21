Due to the fun of some sudden life changes as well as Covid-19, I literally have no idea what my AGI will be for 2020, and therefore whether or not I may have to pay back the stimulus prepayment. There are a lot of "new" things this year and I don't know how any of them factor in. I'm going to try to keep this short, and (although it seems weird), I'm going to use actual numbers because I think that will make this easier for you guys. Here's the quick run down:

I am married with 5 kids. My wife does not work. In Q1 this year I worked at a job for $130,000/year At the end of Q1 we rather quickly decided to move. We sold our house and moved to a new state. We only owned our home for 1.5 years, so we have to pay short term capital gains tax. The house sold for $20,000 more than its purchase cost, so we technically made a profit. However, most of this was eaten by closing costs (~$15,000) so our actual profit was low and most of the money we got from the sale was just us getting back our downpayment + principal payments. From that we set aside (Sale Price - Purchase Price - Closing Costs)*(Short Term Capital Gains Rate) for end-of-year taxes - hopefully that was correct. We moved from a state with no income tax to a state with a flat 5% income tax At the very beginning of Q2 I started a new job at $140,000/year Right after I started the company announced across-the-board pay cuts due to Covid-19. This included a 20% pay cut for me. However, it wasn't exactly a pay cut. In return they gave that missing portion of income for Q2 in company stocks - RSUs - which vest in August of this year. Since then the company stock has already almost doubled, so what was technically a pay cut (roughly $7,500 for the quarter) is now practically a raise (I now have ~$13,000 in stock). For a number of reasons I don't intend to sell the stock until next year (I'll be using it to buy a house) In Q3 my salary was returned to its original value. No more stock was given.

Based on my 2019 tax return (which I file online and have sent via direct deposit), the federal government was happy to send me a stimulus check for my wife and I + 5 kids, AKA ~$5000. At the time I didn't think much of it.

Now I'm realizing that, depending on how AGI is calculated, I am either comfortably under or well over the $150,000/yr salary limit. I'm used to how wages comes into play for these things, but the details of home sales and stock are completely new to me. I figure that the two extreme scenarios are:

Only the profit of the home sale after selling costs counts towards AGI, and stock doesn't figure until I sell it so will show up on my income next year. In this case my AGI is roughly (130000*0.25) + (140000*0.75) + $5000 (home sale) - $7500 (pay cut) = 135,000 . This puts me ~$15,000 under the limit and no payback is required. The raw "profit" on the house counts towards AGI and so does the stock when it vests. In this case my AGI is roughly: (130000*0.25) + (140000*0.75) + $20000 (home sale) + $7000 ("raise" from stock) = $164,5000 and I'm going to be "paying back" most of the stimulus payment.

Of course reality might be somewhere in between. So to end with an actual question:

What (roughly) is my AGI for 2020?