I have know there are many factors , they can divied into several groups in my opinion
- group 1 are some factors called
P/E,
P/B,
ROE.... , used to describe a company's history/current status .
- group 2 are factors called
MA5,
MA12,
MACD.... , these are calculated from the stock values
- group 3 something call alpha factors , a big familly , also calculated
I mean, is there some good guide or mind map can:
- cover most of them
- tell what are them, how they come from
- tell how they divided
- tell how they used for
I searched around and nothing useful found , every site I found only described some of them and talking in their way . For what I saw , there are at least 20+ in group 1 , 100+ in group 2 .