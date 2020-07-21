0

I have know there are many factors , they can divied into several groups in my opinion

  • group 1 are some factors called P/E , P/B, ROE .... , used to describe a company's history/current status .
  • group 2 are factors called MA5, MA12 , MACD .... , these are calculated from the stock values
  • group 3 something call alpha factors , a big familly , also calculated

I mean, is there some good guide or mind map can:

  • cover most of them
  • tell what are them, how they come from
  • tell how they divided
  • tell how they used for

I searched around and nothing useful found , every site I found only described some of them and talking in their way . For what I saw , there are at least 20+ in group 1 , 100+ in group 2 .

| improve this question | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.