I have know there are many factors , they can divied into several groups in my opinion

group 1 are some factors called P/E , P/B , ROE .... , used to describe a company's history/current status .

I mean, is there some good guide or mind map can:

cover most of them

tell what are them, how they come from

tell how they divided

tell how they used for

I searched around and nothing useful found , every site I found only described some of them and talking in their way . For what I saw , there are at least 20+ in group 1 , 100+ in group 2 .